Tributes paid to bikers after weekend tragedies

THE close-knit biker community in West Cork and in particular Kinsale is mourning the deaths of two members of the West Cork Motorcycle Club within days of each other.

James Walsh, originally from Skibbereen but living in Coolvallanane Beg, Kinsale, died last Friday following a motorcycle accident while competing in the Tandragee 100 road race in Armagh.

The second Kinsale death occurred last weekend when John ‘Plumb’ O’Donovan from Shanavally died on Sunday July 5th while taking part in the junior event at the Skerries 100 Motorcycle road race.

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Tributes were paid by the West Cork Motorcycle Club to the two deceased men. They said John ‘Plumb’ O’Donovan was a much-loved character within their club.

‘He was known for his incredible sense of humour and quick wit, his generosity and his unwavering friendship. No matter where he went, John had a way of making people smile and bringing others together,’ said the club in a statement.

It added that his dedication to racing was second to none.

‘He pursued the sport he loved, putting countless hours into preparing, improving and giving everything he had on the track. His determined riding style earned him respect from fellow competitors, but it never left the circuit.’

The club said once the racing was over, John was always the first ‘to share a laugh, crack a joke and enjoy the camaraderie that made the racing community so special’.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan said: ‘He was the type of person who would never let you down.’

John is survived by his wife Valerie and children Seán, Libby and Emily, sister Margaret, mother Mary and brothers Michael, Donie and Brian.

In a touching tribute to their friend, members of the West Cork Motorcycle Club accompanied John from Dublin to Cork on Tuesday for his removal. His funeral took place following requiem mass at St John the Baptist Church in Kinsale on Thursday morning.

John’s death come just two days after fellow motorcyclist James Walsh died following an accident at the Tandragee 100 road race in Armagh on Saturday June 27th.

James’s partner Claire paid an emotional tribute to her partner on social media who she described as ‘my love, my best friend’.

‘My world has passed away in the early hours of this morning Friday July 3rd, but not before once more helping people on his way out. He was able to donate his kidneys which will provide hope for other families and comfort for ours.’

The West Cork Motorcycle Club said that James was a much loved member of their club who dedicated so much of his time, passion and energy to his racing.

‘Many admired his skill and determination on the track, but it was away from the racing that James truly left his mark. His warm smile, kind nature and infectious sense of humour made him someone everyone looked forward to seeing in the paddock. He was always willing to lend a hand, offer advice or simply have a chat whether you were a lifelong friend or a rival competitor.

‘He will be remembered not only for his achievements in racing but for the kindness, generosity and genuine friendship he showed to everyone around him.’

The club also accompanied him from Belfast to Cork and escorted his cortege to St Patrick’s Cemetery, Coronea in Skibbereen following requiem mass in St Patrick’s Catherdral on Monday.