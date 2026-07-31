West Cork League clubs vote in favour of winter soccer season for 2026/27 campaign

WEST Cork League clubs have voted to keep a winter soccer season for the 2026/27 campaign.

In an Extraordinary General Meeting held in the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway, on Thursday night, the focus was on the FAI’s upcoming transition to calendar soccer, club feedback, competition structures, and preparations for the 2026/27 season.

Following detailed discussion and presentation of survey results, clubs voted on whether to adopt calendar soccer for the 2027 season.

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Forty percent voted to support calendar soccer for 2027, while 60 percent voted to keep a winter soccer season for the upcoming campaign (2026/27).

As the motion did not pass, the West Cork League will remain a winter season league for 2026–27.

‘The league will continue monitoring national developments and maintain readiness for the FAI’s mandatory transition date of 1 January 2028 if implemented by the FAI, so the WCL will again address at next season’s AGM and monitor things before that date,’ the WCL said.

- See next week’s Southern Star Sport for more on this