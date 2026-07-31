Gardaí intensify road checks over August bank holiday

Gardaí are stepping up road policing operations for the bank holiday, happening since Thursday and until Tuesday (August 4th).

Motorists will be stopped at regular high-vis policing checkpoints and for mandatory intoxicant testing.

On the first day of the operation (Thursday, July 30th), a total of 20 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

And more than 90 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

Gardaí said there was no fatality from accidents on the roads on the first day, but 760 drivers were caught speeding.

The total number of fatalities on Irish roads to date this year was 108, the force said.

A spokesperson said: 'Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone. Slow down and stick to the speed limit.

'Never drive under the influence of drink or drugs. Wear your seatbelt and don’t get distracted by mobile devices when you are driving.

'You can help get another person home safe this weekend.'