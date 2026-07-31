CARBERY JAHC: Battle for the Flyer Nyhan Cup begins

MATTHEW HURLEY previews the opening weekend of the Carbery junior A hurling championships

Randal Óg v Clonakilty,

JAHC Roinn 2, Saturday

(Enniskeane, 7pm)

CARBERY league champions Clonakilty begin their campaign on Saturday, on a quest for their first Flyer Nyhan crown since 2023 and fifth title in 12 years. Randal Óg will provide tough opposition, even without Seán Daly who transferred to St Finbarr’s. Brian White will be a key man for the Brewery Town club, having struck 2-12 in their divisional league final win over Kilbree (2-18 to 1-20). Chris Kenneally, David Lowney, Jack O’Mahony and Kieran Calnan are other players to watch. It’s a Clon team that didn’t make it out of the group last year so a win here would set the tone. Seadhna Crowley was Randals’ top scorer last season with 0-26.

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Dohenys v St Colum’s,

JAHC Roinn 3, Saturday

(Bantry, 7pm)

This should be a close battle and a win for either would be huge given defending champions Ballinascarthy are in this group. Dohenys had a decent Spring, finishing third in Division 1 of the Carbery league while Colum’s finished second from bottom. The Dunmanway club exited at the quarter-finals in 2025, with Bill Murphy (0-18), Euan Lehane (1-12) and Fionn Herlihy (0-8) prominent. They also fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bal in 2022 in the semi-finals so will feel they aren’t too far off. With Shane Murnane, Conor Doody and Robert Cronin excelling last year, Colum’s will be a hard team to beat.

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Kilbree v St James,

JAHC Roinn 1, Sunday

(Skibbereen, 2.30pm)

Finalists in last year’s championship and runners-up in the Carbery league, Timmy Byrne’s Kilbree will be looking to go all the way in this competition. With the Rossmore club having forwards of the calibre of Jim Shanahan, Cillian Twohig, Martin O’Donovan and Joe O’Donovan, they are going to be one of the teams to watch. St James fell at the group stage in 2025. James O’Driscoll shot the lights out last season with 0-27 and with Sean Whelton, Aaron Hayes and Joe O’Sullivan, the Ardfield club are well able to hurl.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v Bandon,

JAHC Roinn 2, Sunday

(Clonakilty, 3.30pm)

2024 champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, after a good county league Division 6 season, get their campaign underway against Bandon’s second string. Mathúnas finished sixth in the league, comfortably avoiding relegation and earning victories over Erin’s Own, Argideen Rangers, Kinsale and most impressively of all Ballygiblin. Following a loss at the semi-final to Bal last year, the Castletownkenneigh club will be hungry for success. Jamie Lucey, Caolan O’Donovan and Gearóid O’Donovan will be key players again. Bandon, like many second teams, are hard to judge. They finished top of Division 2, ahead of the likes of St Mary’s.

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Newcestown v St Mary’s,

JAHC Roinn 1, Sunday

(Ballinacarriga, 5pm)

These two clubs are getting to know each other rather well. They drew in the football last weekend and now clash this Sunday in the small ball. Newcestown may be a second team but the club got to the semi-finals last year, losing to Kilbree. Oisín O’Sullivan, Andrew Shorten and Padraig Collins were their key men in 2025 and there will be players putting their hand up for a senior squad place too. Mary’s went out at the group stage last year following a narrow defeat to Dohenys but if Darren O’Donovan and Olan Corcoran can find their form, they could be a team to keep an eye on.

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Ballinascarthy v Kilbrittain,

JAHC Roinn 3, Monday

(Timoleague, 3pm)

Reigning Carbery champions Ballinascarthy start their defence of the Flyer Nyhan against Kilbrittain’s second team this bank holiday Monday. JC O’Flynn’s team will be the favourites to win their fourth title in six years. Brian O’Donovan was the championship’s top scorer last year with 0-41 and will be Bal’s main threat. Jeremy Ryan and Connall Cullinane are also capable scorers while Colm O’Brien and Timmy Cullinane are also shrewd operators. Kilbrittain may be forced to offer their players to the club’s first team given the amount who have retired or gone abroad. Still, their All-Ireland win should encourage the club to improve even more.