New creative studio invites people for a day of art, nature and inspiration

Following the successful launch of White Willow Studio earlier this year, Monica Jones is inviting people to press pause on busy lives and rediscover their creativity through a series of intimate summer painting experiences in the heart of Baltimore starting on July 8th.

Set against the stunning landscapes by her home, just outside Baltimore, White Willow Studio is now welcoming bookings for its new Expressive Landscape Workshops, immersive one-day experiences during July and August, designed for anyone looking to slow down, reconnect with nature and enjoy a creative escape.

Unlike traditional art classes, these workshops aren’t about creating the perfect painting or having years of artistic experience.

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Instead, they are about enjoying the process of looking, noticing and creating in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Monica says, ‘People often tell me they’re not artistic, but creativity belongs to everyone. These workshops are about giving yourself permission to slow down, spend a day surrounded by beautiful landscapes and discover the joy of making something without judgement. Whether you’ve never picked up a paintbrush or you’ve been painting for years, everyone is welcome.’

She has created each workshop to feel more like a restorative day away than a formal art lesson.

The day begins with tea, coffee and introductions before participants head outdoors, weather permitting, to explore the surrounding West Cork landscape through observation, sketching and journaling.

Back in the studio, she guides the group through expressive painting techniques inspired by colour, mood and atmosphere, with plenty of one-to-one encouragement.

A light lunch is included, along with all painting materials, refreshments, a sketchbook and canvas to take home, making the experience accessible for beginners as well as those looking to develop their creative practice.

With just seven participants per workshop, the small-group format allows everyone to receive individual guidance while enjoying a welcoming atmosphere.

Drawing on more than 40 years as a professional artist and teacher, Monica’s own work has long been inspired by the landscapes of West Cork.

Her workshops encourage participants to see landscapes through fresh eyes, exploring atmosphere, colour and emotion rather than striving for perfection.

Summer Expressive Landscape Workshops are located at White Willow Studio.

The Workshop dates are Wednesday July 8th at 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday July 22nd at 9.30am to 5pm, Thursday August 6th at 9.30am to 5pm and Thursday August 20th at 9.30am to 5pm.

Each workshop includes: All painting materials, Tea, coffee and refreshments, a light lunch, a sketchbook and canvas to take home and demonstrations and individual guidance.

The cost is €165 per person, and early booking is recommended.

For further information or to reserve a place, visit www.monicajonesart.ie or email [email protected] or contact Monica on 089-6023298.