ON THIS DAY IN 1921: Truce declared in Irish War of Independence

Taken from the July 16th edition of The Southern Star, 1921

Bantry Breezes

Reference was made at last Mass on Sunday, and again at the Evening Devotions, to the Truce, commencing at 12 o'c. on Monday last, and a letter bearing on the matter from the O.C. was read on each occasion.

The necessity for orderly behaviour for the coming time was emphasised, and the desirability of abstaining from any victory celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

With regard to celebrations we need but remind the people of the tar barrels and speechmaking indulged in on the passing of the so-called Home Rule Act of 1914.

No matter how much people desire peace they ought refrain from all shouting this time until they are positively out of the wood.

In the early hours of Monday some goods from the boycotted area consigned to two local traders were confiscated.

From 12 o'clock onwards both parties to the Truce are likely to carry out the contract honourably.

Bantry Bay

All rivals having in turn vanished from the scene, once more boating as a recreation and pastime holds sway.

The jaunting-car, excursion train, motor car, and bicycle, all disappeared during the war to end wars, and the war that followed, but the sail and row-boat, though neglected for a time, still remain.

For years past Bantry Bay had fallen into a state of partial disuse.

It is a pleasure now to see the spacious waters studded with vari-coloured sails and pleasure boats.

We feel too it is only a matter of time till its worth in many other ways shall be re-discovered, and the old scenes repeated.

"Or listened the deep copse among

To hear the Spanish Seaman's Song

Come sweetly floating up the Bay

With the last purple gleam of day."

In the revival which the future holds the development of a National Mercantile Marine will be hailed with joy by our people.

We hope too as freemen to see the natives of other lands coming in their ships to do business with us, to the mutual advantage of both.

May their song and voices sound in harmony over the waters of Bantry Bay.

Dunmanway Doings

The Olive Branch

Much, very much, progress along the road to peace has been made during the week.

A few weeks ago all was dark, and the grim and terrible struggle was being carried on with unbending determination.

Then a rift in the gloom, and to-day the sun of peace is struggling for mastery with the clouds that for the past few years have hung over the land.

Having full confidence in their leaders, and releasing their own unbending determination the people of Ireland have every reason to be sanguine as to the result.

The Truce

The news of the truce was received in the town with very much gratification and the pleasures which could be availed of through the relaxation of restrictions were made the most of.

There were no demonstrations except for those of some noisy children, but the general public were on the streets till nearing midnight, and the holiday-mood seemed to have taken possession of everybody.

Bandon Brieflets

Peace Atmostphere

The political situation in Ireland during the past week has undergone a remarkable change for the better and a truce in hostilities began at noon on Monday.

Delight was everywhere expressed at this tremendous step in the direction of peace and the sincerest hope of all is that the momentous conference which takes place in London on Thursday will result in the establishment of an everlasting peace for our country, and that the Emerald Isle will receive the full measure of freedom which Irishmen have struggled for during the last seven centuries.

Truce celebrations

The truce in the Irish conflict was celebrated with musical festivities on Monday night, which were kept up till early the following morning.

Bonfires, too, were to be seen blazing on the hillsides, and in many cases furze brakes and fences of furze went off in flame and smoke.

Throughout the following day the bonfires continued to smolder, and on Tuesday and the following nights the celebrations were renewed.

Fortunately none of the fields, which were so parched at the time, caught fire.

Though demonstrations of any kind are rather premature (and Dail Eireann announced its objection to them at present), still the national spirit when its enthusiasm is aroused is most difficult to suppress, and it had its way.

Macroom Notes

A long looked for truce has come, and the terrible strife through which the young men of Ireland championed the cause of liberty for their native land has ceased, let us hope for ever.

The Irish leader has struck a note of warning which should not be lost to our people in the eagerness with which they emerge upon their temporary freedom.

The relief from the tension of the past twelve months which the truce provides is apt to provoke an unpardonable hilarity that the circumstances of the situation by no means warrant.

What has happened since the dramatic opening up of negotiations may be regarded as very important.

The overtures leading up to the real peace discussions have developed along satisfactory lines and the vista of hope lies before the nation, but who can tell that at the end of the road there is no cul de sac to disappoint the weary and heartsore.

Some people seem to assume because there is a cessation of hostilities and restrictions of various kinds have been removed, because the normal life of the country is restored and the reign of terror has been suspended, that all is well and the future is secure.

It is unwise and unpatriotic to be over sanguine.

Too much optimism will only render the task of all the Irish leaders more difficult.

They are charged with a grave responsibility, and the people must not be unmindful of the seriousness of the task they have on hands.

The blare of the trumpet at this stage in celebration of a truce which is no guarantee of peace would only help to impose on the national mind and serve to intensify the disappointment should the negotiations at any point fail.

The return to normal conditions is a welcome change, and the cessation of bloodshed highly gratifying, but the nation should not relax its watchfulness; it should remain couchant and determined.

After its long-drawn out agony the Master of our Destiny may at last ordain a blissful liberty to our country and we can only hope and pray that when the practical issues come to be discussed there will be no hitch and that the Irish demand will receive fair and generous consideration.

From the Archives is a look back through the top stories reported by The Southern Star in its 137 year history.

If you'd like to receive our weekly historical newsletter, you can sign up here.

Did you know it's possible to read past editions of The Southern Star dating all the way back to 1892? Enjoy 137 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

Click on the pages below and zoom in to read these stories.