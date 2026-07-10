FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: 19 years ago this week - July 7th edition

THIS is a series where we go back in time to the front page of a certain year.

Check out the front page of The Southern Star from 19 years ago this week when a huge cocaine shipment washed up on West Cork shores and rats invaded a mill race in Macroom.

From the Archives is a look back through the top stories reported by The Southern Star in its 137 year history.

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Did you know it's possible to read past editions of The Southern Star dating all the way back to 1892? Enjoy 137 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

Click on the pages below and zoom in to read these stories.