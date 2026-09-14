New wastewater treatment plant will unlock land for more houses in Enniskeane and Ballineen

UISCE Éireann has been granted permission for improved wastewater treatment facilities at Derrigra, Ballineen which also serves the village of Enniskeane.

Cork County Council approved the scheme which will provide much-needed additional capacity and support future developments – unlocking land for new housing.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan welcomed the decision, describing it as ‘an important milestone for Enniskeane and Ballineen’.

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He and other politicians had been working with Uisce Éireann on the need to progress wastewater infrastructure for the area because the lack of capacity has been holding back development.

“These improved facilities for the local area will provide much-needed additional wastewater treatment capacity and can help unlock land for housing and support the future growth of both villages,” he said.

“There is still some way to go, with Uisce Éireann now having to schedule the works and progress the project to construction, but securing planning permission is a very significant step forward for the local community.

“I will continue working with Uisce Éireann and pressing for the project to move ahead as quickly as possible.”