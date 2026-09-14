Support for West Cork History Festival needed

THE West Cork History Festival will need greater financial support if it is to thrive, according to the organisers.

Simon and Victoria Kingston, explained how the first festival, ten years ago, was held in their own grounds in Skibbereen and it drew the enthusiastic support of their neighbours at Liss Ard Estate.

Since then the event – which is now based at the Inish Beg Estate near Baltimore – has hosted some of the country’s most important public conversations about history.

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Taoiseach Micheál Martin is a regular visitor, who believes the event is Ireland’s ‘most successful public event dedicated to discussing history.’.

‘Goodwill alone cannot carry it into its second decade,’ said Simon.

‘With secure funding, we can keep bringing world-class historians, writers and thinkers to West Cork and keep sharing them with audiences everywhere online, free of charge. We have shown what this festival can do. Now, we need the support to make sure it keeps doing it.’

Over the last decade, the festival has gone from strength to strength due to its loyal following, repeat visitors, and the financial support provided by Cork County Council’s heritage department, the Heritage Council, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and generous individuals.

However, the organisers realise that to meet its potential in terms of size, scope and bed-night visitors to the region, it will need greater backing.

‘The festival runs on a shoestring, subsidised by us, its founders, and it is kept afloat by the goodwill of friends and volunteers. To build on what has been achieved, the festival now needs regular, dependable, funding,’ said Simon.