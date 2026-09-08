West Cork links to Hollywood movie Pressure explored

WEST Cork's connection to the Hollywood film, Pressure, which opens in cinemas in Bantry and Clonakilty on Wednesday night, will be highlighted at a series of talks by a relative of the leading lady.

Pressure, directed and edited by Anthony Maras, stars Andrew Scott as meteorologist James Stagg, Brendan Fraser as Dwight D Eisenhower, as the pair work to plan the Normandy landings during World War 11, and Kerry Condon as Kay Summersby.

The talks by Tamasin MacCarthy Morrogh – whose relative Kay Summersby, née Kathleen MacCarthy Morrogh of Inish Beg Estate in Skibbereen was in a relationship with Eisenhower at the time and is featured prominently in the movie – will be held in tandem with its general release.

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Tamasin will be giving readings, from Kay's New York Times bestseller, Eisenhower Was My Boss, at 6.30pm on Wednesday September 16th at Bantry Bookshop and at 6.30pm on Friday September 18th at Skibbereen's Antiquity Bookshop and Café. Booking at both venues is essential.