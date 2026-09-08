More than 150 free events lined up for Culture Night in Cork

MORE than 150 free events will take place across Cork’s towns, villages and islands this September as part of Culture Night 2026.

The county-wide celebration of music, theatre, visual arts, storytelling and heritage will take place on September 18th from 4pm until late. Organised by Cork County Council and funded by the Arts Council, the programme will showcase the county’s creative talent while bringing artists and audiences together in welcoming and accessible settings.

Music is a major focus this year, with performances planned in a range of unusual and historic venues. In Skibbereen, Ar n-Áit will transform the town with Congolese rumba, Afrobeat while live electronic music will take place at The Rock outdoor amphitheatre.

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At Gougane Barra Church, renowned musician David Murphy will perform traditional music on pedal steel guitar. Other highlights include singer-songwriter Ger Wolfe at An Tigín in Schull.Classical music fans can look forward to a performance from Meliora Quartet at St Brendan’s Church, Bantry, and the Irish Guitar Quartet at Briery Gap, Macroom. Contemporary Cork acts including How I Became a Wave, As If I Always Knew, The Fynches, Fixity and Áine Duffy will also perform.

Other programme highlights include The Night Market on Cobh Promenade, featuring arts and crafts stalls, food vendors and live DJ sets. The Irish language will feature strongly throughout the programme, with a bilingual production of Billy Goats Gruff, Puipéid sa Pháirc and a series of ciorcal cainte gatherings. To mark Ireland’s EU presidency, artists from across the European Union who now live in Cork will lead talks, demonstrations and workshops celebrating the county’s cultural diversity.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Bernard Moynihan, said: ‘Culture Night brings communities together to celebrate their local arts and culture. This year the team are delivering the most ambitious programme yet.’

He encouraged people to ‘explore the programme, try something new and enjoy this fantastic celebration of culture in all its forms’.

More than 18,000 people attended Culture Night events in Cork County last year, when 161 events were held across 35 towns and villages and two islands. All events are free, but advance booking is needed for some.

See culturenight.ie for a full programme of events