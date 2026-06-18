Ardgroom’s Effie to appear on Opry le Daniel

RISING West Cork country star Effie Neill is set to perform alongside Daniel O’Donnell at the end of this month.

The Ardgroom native (23) will be part of the line-up for this year’s Opry le Daniel, TG4’s highest rating country music concert series, as it returns to the Millennium Forum, Derry, for a very special run of shows.

Effie takes to the stage on Tuesday June 30th during the first of three shows recorded before a live audience, featuring a variety of musical themes and special guest performances.

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Effie spoke to us about her recent appearance on RTE’s Nationwide, revealing that she’d been performing for more than a decade and started playing in local bars from the age of 14.

‘My mom would have played at funerals and weddings and things like that,’ she said. ‘And then my grandmother, she taught me my first song, You are my Sunshine.’

Now in its sixteenth season, Opry le Daniel continues to attract audiences across Ireland and beyond, featuring some of the biggest names in country music alongside emerging and established Irish talent.

Previous guests on the series have included internationally renowned artists such as Charley Pride, Crystal Gayle and Rita Coolidge, together with many of Ireland’s best-loved performers.

Daniel O’Donnell said: ‘I’m delighted once again to be returning to the stage of the Millennium Forum in Derry to record another series of Opry le Daniel for TG4. These shows have proved to be very, very well received by audiences all over the country, and we are just delighted to get the chance to do another series.

‘Some wonderful guests are coming to take part in the shows, with three wonderful nights of music and song. The audiences at the Millennium Forum are always enthusiastic, and I’m sure this year will be no exception.

‘This is extra special for me because these shows are some of only a few concerts that I’m doing during my break.’

Tickets for the live shows are on sale now, priced at £25, available directly from the Opry Le Daniel | Millennium Forum or by calling the Millennium Forum box office on 028 7126 4455.