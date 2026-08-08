Elaine Aylward: U23 All-Ireland win gave Cork senior camogie team the boost they needed

BEFORE Cork’s All-Ireland U23 final triumph in May, the Rebels’ senior side had lost four of their opening six games across the national league and Munster championship.

Then came Cork’s All-Ireland U23 final victory over Kilkenny (2-23 to 1-5), and that proved to be the kick the seniors needed to get their season back on track according to RTÉ analyst Elaine Aylward.

Millie Condon, Orlaith Cahalane, Meabh Murphy and Ava Fitzgerald all started that U23 decider as well as Cork’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Tipperary.

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The seniors have won four games on the trot since that final victory and Aylward believes it’s more than a coincidence.

‘The U23 All-Ireland win was really important for Ger Manley this year,’ Aylward explained on this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

‘Cathal Murray used it really well with Galway last year and he got a load of that U23 team onto the senior panel. It gave Galway the hop that they needed at the right time. I believe the same has happened to Cork this year. Things were at a low, having taken a few beatings in the league and the Munster championship.

‘The St Finbarr’s girls were back too (after their club season). Then they all came back in on a bit of a high. Suddenly, the whole thing lifts again.

‘Certainly, there has been a huge contribution from both the younger players and the more established ones. Often, those young players are playing with no fear and no inhibitions. It brings out the best of the experienced girls. You start to enjoy it a little more. The pressure is off and you can go and hurl. That’s what Cork are doing at the moment.’

That winning run for Ger Manley’s side included victories over Galway, Tipperary and Waterford in Group 1 before an excellent first-half showing saw them do enough to beat Tipp in the semi-final.

This is ideal form going into an All-Ireland final and the former Kilkenny All-Star, who co-commentated on Cork’s recent victory, shares the same thoughts.

‘Those were four really good victories against three top-class teams. The performance against Galway the first day laid down a mark for the year on what Cork’s intentions were. Park the league. Park the Munster championship. This is the All-Ireland. This is where Cork take off. They did the same against Tipperary and Waterford. Did enough. Good performances,’ she added.

‘Sorcha McCartan said after the four-week break that they were like caged animals and that’s certainly what they were like when they took to the field in Thurles for the semi-final.

‘They were ravenous – I must have used that word ten times in the commentary but that’s what it felt like. They were so hungry to get on the ball. Hungry to work. It was unusual to see 15 players hungry for work. There was nobody shying away from it. That is a good sign. Cork teams don’t like to be beaten.

‘The loss last year would have stung them. It’s been a driving motivator for this year. They had a good run to the final last year and were beaten. They had a similar run this year, albeit not as big victories. But they won’t be caught. They’ll know what to meet. They let Galway catch them in those first ten or 15 minutes last year. That’s not going to happen this time. They are going to be ready.’