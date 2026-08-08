After FAI U-turn, what’s next for summer soccer in West Cork?

THE West Cork League thought it had a decision to make. Then, 24 hours later, the FAI changed the conversation. So, what has happened and what’s next for the region’s soccer league and clubs?

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What is the background to all of this?

Last Thursday’s Emergency General Meeting (EGM) at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway allowed West Cork League clubs the chance to offer feedback on a number of important topics following the circulation of a WCL Committee survey.

The most important topic was a motion to decide on the league’s transition from their traditional calendar season to new start and end dates.

The West Cork League has traditionally operated from August to May. In December 2024, the FAI endorsed the introduction of an Aligned Football Calendar also known as ‘summer soccer’.

This ruling required all amateur adult and youth leagues across the country to operate between the months of February and November. That would have meant a seismic shift for the West Cork League, playing the majority of its fixtures throughout the summer instead of the winter months.

In October 2025, the FAI confirmed a delay to the planned implementation for two more years. That delay aside, every Republic of Ireland adult and youth league would have no choice but to adopt the FAI’s calendar (February to November) starting on January 1st, 2028.

So, over the past week, the West Cork League was voting on what to do ahead of that mandatory 2028 deadline.

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Okay, so what happened at the West Cork League EGM?

Following a detailed discussion and presentation of the WCL Committee’s survey results, a vote was taken on whether to adopt the FAI’s Aligned Football Calendar.

Sixty percent of West Cork League clubs voted no, so as to remain with their traditional winter season for 2026-27.

Forty percent voted yes, supporting the FAI’s Aligned Football Calendar and moving to a new season, starting in February and ending in November 2027.

The WCL Committee accepted the outcome but stated it would continue monitoring national developments and maintain readiness for the FAI’s mandatory transition date of January 1st, 2028.

Bottom line, West Cork League clubs voted to stay with their traditional calendar of August to May until 2028.

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Hang on, didn’t the FAI come out with a new statement the day after the West Cork League EGM?

They did indeed. Fast forward 24 hours after John Buckley and his Committee’s EGM with the region’s clubs.

The FAI released a statement which included: ‘The Association remains committed to improving football pathways and the long-term development of the game, and the consultation on Aligned Football Calendar may be revisited as part of the next strategic planning process.

‘Leagues will continue to have the flexibility to choose the season structure that best reflects their local circumstances, while the FAI Men’s U17 Cup, FAI Youth Cup, FAI Intermediate Cup and FAI Junior Cup will be played on a winter-season schedule.

‘These updates were approved by the FAI Board following an ongoing review of competition calendars and continued engagement with stakeholders across Irish football and will be reflected in the regulations.’

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So what does that FAI statement mean?

The key line from that FAI statement is ‘Leagues will continue to have the flexibility to choose the season structure that best reflects their local circumstances.’

For whatever reason, the FAI backtracked on their original demand that all adult and youth leagues adopt a February to November calendar season starting on January 1st, 2028.

Now, the FAI is leaving it up to individual leagues across the country, including West Cork, to decide on whatever structure best suits their clubs and players.

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Okay, so what is the WCL’s position and what happens next?

The most straightforward answer is that it is business as usual for the West Cork League, starting with its upcoming 2026-27 season.

A new campaign will begin with the opening rounds of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury’s Coaches Cup on the weekends of August 16th and 23rd.

The Premier and Championship men’s and women’s leagues will quickly follow, as will the region’s cup competitions including the Beamish Cup, with everything to be completed by next May.

Going forward, and following the FAI’s most recent statement, the WCL will continue with its traditional August to May calendar but will return to the topic for further discussion at next year’s end-of-season AGM.

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In a nutshell, what is the verdict?

The West Cork League went to the trouble of surveying its clubs, holding an EGM and voting to remain with its traditional August to May calendar until 2028.

A day later, the FAI issued a new statement backtracking on their original demand of all leagues moving to a February to November calendar on January 1st, 2028.

The FAI is now leaving it up to individual leagues to decide what dates best suit their needs.

So, the WCL will stick with its traditional August to May calendar season but allow for further discussion at next year’s AGM.