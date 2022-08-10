PODCAST: The Death of Michael Collins

100 years ago this month, General Michael Collins was killed in an ambush at Beál na Bláth, not far from his hometown of Clonakilty.

As we approach the centenary of the passing of this charismatic and sometimes ruthless revolutionary leader, we’re delving into the final journey of the man affectionately known as ‘The Big Fella’.

On this edition of the In The News podcast The Southern Star's Dylan Mangan speaks to Jamie Murphy, the General Manager of the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty about the death of General Collins.

The Death of Michael Collins is written and produced by Dylan Mangan and Jack McCarron.