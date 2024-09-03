DEATH masks of both Michael Collins and his nephew Sean Collins were unveiled at a special ceremony at the Michael Collins Centre Museum.

The ceremony took place in the centre in Castleview, which is between Clonakilty and Timoleague, and marked the 102nd anniversary of the death of Collins. It also marks the 25th year in operation of the Michael Collins Centre Museum.

Fidelma Collins, grand-niece of Michael Collins and daughter of Sean Collins, unveiled both masks at the event, which was attended by other members of the Collins family, public representatives, and invited guests.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Tim Crowley of the Michael Collins Centre Museum said the impression for Collins’ death mask was taken at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin after his death in 1922 by artist Albert Power.

‘Two original Michael Collins death masks survived, with one on display in the National Museum Collins Barracks in Dublin and the other in Cathal Brugha Barracks Museum in Rathmines in Dublin,’ said Tim.

The Cathal Brugha Barracks Collins mask is very poignant as it has stains and other marks which were transferred from Michael Collins’ face. The death mask of Sean Collins was made at the time of his death in 1975.

When Fidelma Collins donated her father Sean’s death mask to the Michael Collins Centre a number of months ago, Tim and his wife Dolores commissioned the renowned sculptor Kevin Holland to create his interpretation of Michael Collins’ death mask.

Kevin is well-known for making the statue of Collins in Clonakilty, which was unveiled in 2002, and the Collins statue on the Grand Parade in Cork City, which was unveiled last year.

‘The new death mask of Michael Collins created by Kevin is stunning and the likeness is incredible,’ added Tim.

Both Michael and Sean were former TDs for Cork South West.

Sean was a TD from 1948 to 1969 and served in five Dáils before losing his seat in the election for the 16th Dáil.