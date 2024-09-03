Simon Harris targets far right at commemoration

TAOISEACH Simon Harris used the the annual Michael Collins commemoration at Béal na Bláth to deliver a scathing attack on those seeking to silence elected politicians.

He delivered a powerful speech to a crowd of several hundred and said that Michael Collins was the realist who never stopped being an idealist and ‘dared to dream beyond the limits of his time’.

‘The genius of Michael Collins was that he was so many people to one,’ he said. ‘He cannot be viewed simply through a single lens, because his roles and responsibilities went beyond any simple categorisation.

‘His energy and enthusiasm was infectious, and it proved unstoppable. All this means, of course, that there are different ways to honour his life and legacy and draw lessons from it.’

Taoiseach Harris also warned that around the world, democratic values are being assailed and attacked by disinformation, polarisation, and the erosion of trust in institutions.

‘We unite in defiance of those who try to silence elected politicians, who try to thwart the will of the people by violence and intimidation. Like Collins’ generation, we will fight those forces, and we will win.’ He added that misinformation and lies are the greatest risk to democracy and peace in our time.

This year marked the 102nd anniversary of the fatal shooting of Collins at Béal na Bláth and Simon Harris became only the third serving Taoiseach to deliver the oration at the annual event. Sunday’s event was attended by both Cork city and county mayors, Cllr Dan Boyle and Cllr Joe Carroll, while Fidelma Collins represented the Collins family and spoke at the event.

Chairman of the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee, Garret Kelleher also spoke at the ceremony, thanking An Taoiseach for delivering this year’s oration.

There was also mention of the late Tommie Gorman, the RTÉ journalist, who had given the last year’s oration.