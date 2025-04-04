‘Fondest love, Mícéal’: the late Mary Bannotti donates Michael Collins letters to Cork museum

THE public now has a chance to read two never-before seen letters written by Michael Collins to his fiancée Kitty Kiernan that reveal a new insight into their relationship.

Grand-niece of the leader and former MEP, the late Mary Bannotti donated the letters to the Cork Public Museum where they are now available to view on request.

The first letter was written on January 21st 1922, and in it Collins writes: ‘I have just returned at 2.45 from a four-hour interview with Sir James Craig. You’ll probably see our agreement published in the morning papers but I’m not sure if it will be in time.’

Craig was the first prime minister of Northern Ireland. He continued: ‘I am writing this note as it seems a long time since I wrote in the morning and that’s that and slán leat and everything,’ before signing off ‘fondest love, Mícéal.’

The second letter was written on February 23rd, 1922, and he writes: ‘I am kind of sorry I wrote that note yesterday — probably it would have hurt you. Am very anxious to see you — oh Lord how anxious. More keen than you know. Goodbye for the moment, and everything.’ He signs that letter ‘Your own’.

In her last will and testament which dates to February 2013, Mrs Bannotti requested that the historical letters be ‘reunited with the Peter Barry bequest.’

The late Cork man and FG minister, Mr Barry previously left his letters in state hands and they’re in the Cork Public Museum. Tim Crowley of the Michael Collins Centre Museum in Clonakilty, welcomed the addition of the letters to the collection.

‘It’s a fantastic addition to the museum and it’s great that they’re in such safe hands,’ he said. A spokesperson for the museum said they had ‘already received and catalogued’ the letters.

‘They’re not on public view, but are available on request, as are the letters in the Peter Barry collection,’ he said.