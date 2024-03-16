Mount Saint Michael student wins Oireachtas Essay Competition

MOUNT Saint Michael Secondary School student Cormac Fulton Wygers secured the prize for best essay in Munster at the Oireachtas Essay Competition prizegiving in Leinster House on Friday, March 1st.

Cormac received his prize from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail TD, at a ceremony attended by the winning students, their serpents, guardians, teachers, as well as competition judges and sponsors. The prizegiving ceremony was followed by lunch and a tour of Leinster House.

The competition, sponsored by book publishers and distributors Eason, Folens and CJ Fallon, was devised by Independent NUI Senator Rónán Mullen with the support of An Ceann Comhairle and the Oireachtas Education Unit.

Senior cycle (fifth and sixth year) and AS/A Level students across Ireland were invited to submit essays in Irish or English on the theme ‘Parliamentary Politics Matters for Peace’ or ‘An Pharlaimint agus an tSíocháin’. Over €4,500 in prizemoney went to the winners out of a €6,000 prize fund. Students whose essays were highly commended will receive certificates and cash prizes at a ceremony in their schools.

The judges praised Fulton Wygers for the very good structure of their essay and for the nature of their argument which was discussed within a historical and theoretical context.

Presenting the prizes, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said that greater engagement by young people with the political system was ‘vital for the health of our democracy and for our ability to overcome the many challenges we face at home and abroad.’

‘We are delighted with the growing support for the Oireachtas Essay Competition, reflected in a large increase this year in both the number of entries received and the number of schools from which they came’ says Senator Rónán Mullen. ‘There is a widespread appreciation in schools of the value of getting students to think about our democracy and the need to work it for the common good.’