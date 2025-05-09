Southern Star Ltd. logo
‘Dementia clocks’ made possible by Friends of Bantry Hospital

May 9th, 2025 11:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

‘Dementia clocks’ made possible by Friends of Bantry Hospital Image

Thanks to some greatly appreciated donations, the Friends of Bantry General Hospital have been able to provide some essential items to the residents of the hospital recently, including special, easier-access radios.

With these devices, a selected channel and volume can be set for a patient, and all that is required from the patient is that they press a button on the top of the radio, to either stop or start it.

This removes the need for fiddling around that is required with transistors.

These radios are quite robust as well, say the group, and they have proved to be effective for patients with cognitive repair amongst other things.

Other items that have been made possible through these donations include ‘dementia clocks’.

Every patient area in the hospital has one, which clearly depicts the time, day, date and month.

These are excellent for orientation, especially for patients after procedures.

When used in the stroke and rehab units, staff and patients have found these to be very helpful.

Furniture has also been provided (pictured) by the ‘Friends’, and the staff and patients of the hospital have expressed their  appreciation of what the ‘Friends’ can provide, thanks to the generosity of the public to their various fundraisers.

*****

