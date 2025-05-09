Permission granted for Ardfield National School expansion

Ardfield National School has been granted planning permission for an extension, that will accommodate its growing student body and improve learning conditions.

The application, submitted by the school’s Board of Management, points to the increasing enrolment at the school.

The student population is 115 pupils with 13 teaching and support staff, and ‘overcrowded conditions’.

The school has been operating with three, small classrooms , an ‘insuffieicent’ set of resources, according to the application documents.

‘These rooms will become learning support rooms and allow our Special Education Teachers a basic requirement of a room, instead of teaching in corridors and hallways’, said Principal Maeve Beechinor as part of the application.

Saying that the school had implemented ‘a structured and effective’ one-way traffic system since 2018, Ms Beehinor stressed the ‘pressing need’ for more space to meet the demands of the growing school. The development plans also include a provision for the school’s first staffroom.

The extension will feature concrete walls and floors with a steel-sheeted roof, matching the existing building.

The plan also prioritises accessibility, as all entrances will be fully accessible.

Cork County Council’s decision includes eight conditions, including restrictions on construction hours to minimise disruption.

Work will be permitted from 8am to 6pm on weekdays, and until 2pm on Saturdays.

No building work is allowed on Sundays or public holidays.

Cork County Council approved the addition of two new classrooms, a staffroom, and all associated site works in April.