Kinsale entrepreneur opens first shop for her farm-to-fork ice-cream

An entrepreneurial Kinsale woman who launched her own brand of artisan dairy ice cream is thrilled to see her farm to fork ice cream products now available in her very own shop in the town.

Catherine Good, of The Good Dairy Company, began her ice cream venture in 2021 using milk from her family’s dairy farm.

Catherine, whose husband runs a busy dairy farm in Nohoval, had always dreamed of producing her own ice cream, using what she calls ‘the creamiest milk’ from their husband’s Pedigree Friesian herd.

Catherine used the time during the pandemic to build her business idea, and ultimately invested in a catering pod, bringing her ice cream directly to customers at markets and corporate events, a move that proved the appetite was there for a permanent shop.

Speaking about the shop opening, Catherine said that making ‘delicious dairy artisan ice cream from our own cows’ milk has been a dream of mine for many years’.

‘I stepped back from my career when my children were small. I later became a fitness instructor and ran local classes, but that all changed during the pandemic. I’m not someone who sits still, so I decided to seriously explore turning our amazing milk into something special.’