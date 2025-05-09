No raised crossing for Glengarriff pedestrians

A RAISED crossing in Glengarriff village to combat speeding motorists will not be put in place until the road surface on the N71 is being renewed, at the very least, a recent Council meeting heard.

The possibility of a raised table pedestrian crossing was queried at April’s West Cork Municipal District meeting by Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind), but the Council’s area engineer Aidan Prendergast said that a pedestrian crossing had been installed at the entrance to the Blue Pool in 2022, and a road safety audit had been carried out at that time.

‘No recommendation was made in the safety audit for a raised crossing, and the Castletownbere area office has not received any complaints since installation,’ he said.

added that having consulted with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), there is no recommendation for a raised table imminently, particularly given the funding that would be needed as well as the lack of any incidents or complaints.

At least,said Mr Prendergast, the works would have to wait until the road surface of the N71 is being renewed.

Cllr Harrington had maintained that the speed of some cars could make the village ‘quite dangerous’: ‘The raised tables or speed ramps are the best thing to slow down traffic. Even if we got the design completed we could then go and seek funding down the line. They work really well and would make the village much safer.’

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) supported the idea, and also pointed out that all villages, including Schull and Ballydehob, need raised tables to stop speeding motorists.