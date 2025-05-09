Competition watchdog approves sale of Bord na Móna

BORD na Móna recycling is to be acquired by KAES Recycling Holdings Ltd, a part of the Killarney-based KWD Group, after the deal was cleared by the competition watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The deal was approved by the CCPC after KAES agreed to divest a certain number of domestic and ‘commercial and industrial’ customers in both Munster and Leinster to other waste collectors that are available.

The CCPC had particular concerns about how levels of competition in these areas would be affected by the potential acquisition, but have now approved the deal, subject to a number of legally binding commitments.

The commitments given by KAES Recycling also include obligations that will ensure that transferring customers will be supported throughout the process, and that they will be fully informed of their rights and options.

Notwithstanding this merger decision, the CCPC continues to be of the view that the household waste collection market in Ireland is not delivering strong outcomes for consumers.

It continues to be the CCPC’s view that structural changes are required in this market and that an economic regulator for household waste collection should be established.