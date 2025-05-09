First cruise ship of 2025 arrives in Bantry Bay

Bantry Bay Port Company marked the beginning of a busy cruise season today, Friday May 9th, with the arrival of the first of 14 cruise liners scheduled for this season. Propelled with two Rolls-Royce engines, the 126-metre World Explorer was launched in 2019.

Operated by Quark Expeditions, the vessel holds 172 passengers and was designed for polar cruises, especially Antarctica, but it will be anchored on Bantry Inner for the duration of its stay.

Over the coming months, this and 13 other liners will bring more than 6,000 passengers and crew from all over the world to Bantry Bay, providing a major boost for tourism and businesses in the surrounding area.

Harbour Master at the Port of Bantry, Michael Murphy said that they were expecting another ‘strong season’: ‘Each arrival is an opportunity to showcase the beauty and hospitality of this region, and we look forward to giving every visitor a warm West Cork welcome.’

The Silver Endeavour is due to arrive into Bantry Port on May 15th, and the season will continue until September 14th, when the final cruise ship of the season, the World Voyager again, visits West Cork shores.