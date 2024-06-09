Local Teacher receives ASTI PJ Kennedy Award

MICHAEL Flanagan, a teacher at Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway, has received an award for service to the ASTI.

The PJ Kennedy Award is presented to ASTI members who have given valuable service to the union at branch level. As a member of ASTI Carbery Branch, Michael worked with teachers in his area to ensure their voice was heard at local and national level, both within the ASTI and in the wider world of education.

The award ceremony took place on Friday May 24th in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin.