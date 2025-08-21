Bantry garda cells in line for upgrade

The OPW have advertised for a contractor, for the upgrade of the cells and prisoner processing area in Bantry garda station.

Covering an area of 155m2, the works involve internal demolitions, and subsequent replacement doors, partitions, and a new floor.

The full replacement of mechanical and electrical installations will also be necessary as part of the upgrades.

The project is expected to take three months and begin in the latter end of the year, but the OPW have not provided an estimate of the cost of the works.

Would-be contractors will be required to submit personal information of all workers assigned to the project in Bantry garda station, including subcontractors, for the purposes of security clearance.