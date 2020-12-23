Kealkil NS pupils raise €3,720 for Cork ARC Cancer Support House

THE pupils of Kealkil National School are justifiably proud of their fundraising exploits over the last number of weeks. They came up with a novel idea of designing and creating wooden snowpeople, which they then sold at the school gate and to the wider community raising €3,720 For Cork ARC Cancer Support House.

Principal Darragh Carey was delighted with the fundraiser. He said: ‘The idea was put to the pupils in October and they really took responsibility for it. Each child in the senior classes had a vote for their charity of choice and Cork ARC Cancer Support House had the most votes.

‘The school was delighted to be able to fundraise for such a worthy local charity that provides a great service to people in the community.

The children got great enjoyment from the whole project and they treated it as a mini business, learning all about income, expenditure and profit.’

Mr Carey thanked all staff, pupils and everyone that contributed to the fundraiser and said that ‘the children should be very proud of a job well done.’

Hilary O’Sullivan, head of fundraising and corporate affairs for Cork ARC Cancer Support House thanked the whole school community for raising the money and said: ‘We are so grateful to Kealkil National School for their fantastic support, which will help us to keep providing our vital cancer support services free of charge for cancer patients and their families living in the West Cork and South Kerry area in these unprecedented times.

‘While everyone is affected by Covid-19, it is a particularly difficult time for anyone who is dealing with an illness, the pupils of Kealkil National School are ensuring that anyone with a cancer diagnosis in the West Cork area will have the necessary supports available to help them at a time when they need it. We are delighted their tremendous efforts were rewarded with such a wonderful response from the community.’