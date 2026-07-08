€200k in gift card spends

THE Grá Macroom Gift Card has hit €200,000 in sales in just five months since it launched in October 2025, with more than 3,300 in-store transactions in local businesses.

Consumers and organisations have been using the card at 100+ venues for gifts and rewards and incentives in line with the Small Benefit Exemption, with both physical and digital versions of the card available.

Cards are available to buy online and in person from Killian Auctioneers, Cooney’s Garage in Coachford, Connections, Dromeys Centra in Ballymakeera and Daybreak in Ballingeary.

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The Castle Hotel switched from Perx gift cards for staff rewards to the Grá Macroom Gift Card, and also accepts the card. Manager, Rory Buckley, said: ‘We’ve had fantastic feedback from our customers with around €9,000 of cards spent with us over the past five months. As the card is eligible for the Small Benefit Exemption, we were able to gift staff up to €1,500 tax free.’

Killian Lynch, auctioneer and chairperson of the Macroom Business Association, said: ‘We’ll be continuing to build on this so we can unlock the full potential of ‘shop local’ in Macroom.’