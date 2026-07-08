Green light for major upgrade of Macroom bus depot and hub

PLANS for a significant upgrade of Macroom’s bus depot have been given the green light by Cork County Council, paving the way for a series of accessibility, safety and public realm improvements at the busy transport hub.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The approved development at Railway View will include new paving, upgraded bus shelters, seating and street furniture, along with improvements to pedestrian access throughout the site. Works will also involve alterations to the entrance from Railway View, including new footpaths, pedestrian crossings, lighting, signage, drainage upgrades and road surface repairs.

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A new gate with stepped and ramped access will connect the depot with the public car park at Fitzgerald Square.

During the planning process, a number of nearby residents raised concerns about the impact of the works on neighbouring properties.

Issues highlighted included maintaining access for home heating oil deliveries, light pollution from depot lighting, anti-social behaviour, the lack of public toilet facilities for passengers and the potential impact of a new pedestrian link between Fitzgerald Square and the town centre.

In response to requests for further information, Bus Éireann confirmed that existing arrangements allowing neighbouring property owners access for oil deliveries and other services would continue.

Revised plans were submitted showing bus shelters repositioned away from the boundary wall to maintain access.

The council also sought information on the future of the former goods store building within the depot, which is located within an architectural conservation area.

Bus Éireann said the building had previously been considered for use as a training facility but those plans were no longer proceeding.

The company stated that while the goods store contains toilet facilities for passengers, it was not considered suitable as a waiting area due to concerns around anti-social behaviour, security and operational constraints. The building is expected to be offered for lease once an existing agreement expires.

Among the 15 conditions attached to the permission are requirements for disability parking spaces, bicycle parking, improved pedestrian priority measures, waste management plans and the protection of a historic stone boundary wall.

The council also required public lighting and material finishes to be designed in keeping with the architectural conservation area.

The approved scheme represents the most significant investment in the Macroom depot in years and follows longstanding concerns about the condition of the facility.

In 2020 councillors described the depot as being in a ‘terrible state’ and warned that the council could consider using its powers to take over the site if improvements were not carried out.