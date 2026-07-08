No new rural routes for West Cork buses

NO new rural bus routes have been rolled out under the Government’s Connecting Ireland programme so far in 2026, despite almost €100 million being allocated to rural transport services this year.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The position was confirmed in responses to parliamentary questions tabled by Cork TDs John Paul O’Shea (FG) and Aindrias Moynihan (FF).

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In a reply to Deputy O’Shea, the Department of Transport confirmed that €97m has been allocated in 2026 for the Rural Transport Programme and TFI Local Link services.

However, when asked what funding had been provided for the rollout of new rural bus routes, the department did not identify a single new Connecting Ireland route introduced this year.

Instead, Minister of State Jerry Buttimer said: ‘The focus for 2026 is on stabilising the PSO position, ensuring services already in place can operate reliably and sustainably,’ he said.

The department also said efforts this year are being directed towards consolidating and strengthening the existing network rather than expanding it. While the response referred to BusConnects route adjustments, a new town service in Mullingar and a planned town service in Ennis, no new rural routes under the Connecting Ireland programme were identified.

Separately, in response to a question from Deputy Moynihan about the proposed Route 256 service between Bantry and Macroom, Mr Buttimer said the route remains at an advanced stage of planning but has yet to receive a start date. The minister said Cork had benefited from increased funding for rural transport of 46% between 2024 and 2025 to more than €7.2m.