Cat found impaled on metal rod outside Drimoleague

GARDAÍ in Drimoleague are investigating a case of animal cruelty after the owner of cat in Caheragh outside Drimoleague found it impaled with a metal rod.

The incident happened between April 26th and 28th, and gardaí believe this was done intentionally.

Speaking on C103’s Cork Today Show last week, Gda James Masters said they are looking for people in that area who may have seen anything to contact gardaí in Drimoleague or Bantry.

‘It does seem to be intentional which is very upsetting, obviously for the owner of the animal, as well as for people in the area,’ he said.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact Drimoleague Garda Station on 028-31111 or Bantry Garda Station on 027-20860.