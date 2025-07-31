Do Run Run for Sherkin

THE Do Run Run 2025 – Sherkin Island’s fundraising fun run – returns on Saturday August 9th and is set to start at 2.30pm.

Lace up for a fun-filled mix of fitness and island charm as the event, organised by Sherkin Island Development Society and now in its seventh year, gets under way to raise funds for two local worthy causes.

The 2025 fundraiser hopes to generate cash for a new hybrid Local Link bus for Sherkin Island, and for the Wild Atlantic community pool in Baltimore.The run offers three scenic routes—4 km, 6 km, and 8 km—catering to families, casual walkers, and keen runners alike. The 4 km option is buggy-friendly, while the longer routes explore hidden island trails, cliff top paths and stunning beaches.

‘Do Run Run isn’t just about running, it’s about bringing people together to enjoy Sherkin’s natural beauty and community spirit,’ said organiser Aisling Moran.

The 4km road route will run along Silver Strand and Cow Strand with views out to the Mizen peninsula. The 6km and 8km routes involve off-track trails exploring hidden island gems, and coastal cliff paths over the lighthouse and towards the Beacon.

All levels are welcome and the family-friendly routes are suitable for most participants. Dogs on leads are also welcome.

Ferries depart from Baltimore Pier at 12noon and 2pm – check schedules in advance at www.sherkinferry.ie.

Tickets (adult, with t-shirt €12 + €1.85 fee/child 6-12 with t-shirt €8 + €1.55 fee) are available from Eventbrite online.

For updates see Facebook page (@TheDoRunRun).