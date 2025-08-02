Nicola Tuthill: My first medal on the world stage

NICOLA Tuthill just can’t stop winning medals right now.

The Kilbrittain hammer thrower has added a silver medal from the World University Games in Germany to her growing collection.

This latest success comes hot on the heels of Nicola’s superb silver at the European U23 Athletics Championships in Norway, where she won Ireland’s first-ever medal in a field event at that competition.

UCD science student and UCD Ad Astra Academy Elite Sport Scholar Nicola saved her best throw of 69.98 metres for last – guaranteeing her silver behind gold medallist Zhao Jie (China), who threw 72.80m.

‘I’m delighted – it’s my first medal on the world stage,’ beamed Tuthill, who was relieved to find her rhythm after a slow start, with early throws of 66.29m, 66.03m, 67.80m and 68.46m.

‘And to come off winning silver at the U23 European Championships last week, it’s very special.

‘It was somewhat of a stressful competition because some of my first throws were among the worst I’ve had all year, and my last five competitions have all been over 70 metres, so I was glad to see it slowly improve in the final – and thank God it did.’

Nicola (21) is the first Irish field eventer to win a medal at the World University Games since Irish women’s hammer throw record holder Eileen O’Keeffe in 2007 – further evidence that the Bandon AC trailblazer is on the right track.

Already this season, as well as the European U23 silver, Nicola won U23 hammer gold at the European Throwing Cup and set a new personal best of 71.71m.

Also, Ballinascarthy’s Laura Nicholson finished eighth in the women's 1500m at the World University Games, crossing the line in 4:22.32. Laura had finished fourth in her heat to qualify for the final.