The four candidates elected in the Bantry-West Cork local electoral area

THE four seats in the Bantry-West Cork LEA have now been filled after today's count in Clonakilty.

Cllr Danny Collins was the poll-topper in Bantry, with 2,386 first-preference votes. The Independent Ireland candidate was elected on the third count, and celebrated with brothers John – also elected, in the Bandon-Kinsale LEA – and Michael, the Cork South West TD.

Independent candidate Finbarr Harrington took the second seat, and was elected after the seventh count.

'It was a massive effort all around,' Harrinton told The Southern Star, adding that he was delighted with what he has achieved politically.

It came down to the wire for the final two seats in the constituency, with both Fine Gael cllr Caroline Cronin and Fianna Fáil's Patrick Gerard Murphy elected on count eight.

Cronin was elected with an 18-vote surplus, while Murphy was on 2,185 votes to Helen O'Sullivan's 1,995, so Murphy was elected without reaching the quota. Cronin and Murphy celebrated together, while the strains of 'Sweet Caroline' ran around the hall in Clonakilty!

Bantry-West Cork LEA councillors

Caroline Cronin – Fine Gael

Danny Collins – Independent Ireland

Finbarr Harrington – Independent

John Patrick Murphy – Fianna Fáil

The final count

