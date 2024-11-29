Cryptic ‘5 in 25’ signs in Skibb

A CRYPTIC campaign to reinstate an education course in Skibbereen has been underway to coincide with the election.

Signs featuring the slogan ‘Bring back 5 in 25’ popped up in recent weeks around the Cork South West constituency, and may have puzzled some passers-by as to the meaning.

The slogan is part of a campaign to have the QQ1 level 5 horticulture course at the Cork ETB campus reinstated.

It was confirmed in July that the course was discontinued, citing a lack of numbers.

A campaign to reinstate the Level 5 course is underway, including a petition which has close to 1,000 signatures.