Local Elections

Full house for Collins family as brothers John and Danny elected

June 9th, 2024 12:02 PM

By Dylan Mangan

Full house for Collins family as brothers John and Danny elected Image
Danny Collins elected after the 3rd count, celebrates with his brothers John and Michael at Clonakilty Count Centre this morning. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

BROTHERS John and Danny Collins have both been elected to Cork County Council after the first and third counts in their respective electoral areas.

John Collins was a first-time candidate running in the Bandon-Kinsale electoral area, and exceeded the quota of 2,379 votes by one in the first count.

Cllr Danny Collins had to wait until the third count this morning to be re-elected to his seat in the Bantry electoral area, amassing 2,515 votes – 55 over the quota of 2,460.

Both John and Danny are members of third brother Michael's Independent Ireland party, which is performing well in the local elections across the country so far.

'I'ma bit emotional, to be quite honest,' Cllr Danny Collins told The Southern Star following the result.

