O'Donovan closing in on quota in Skibbereen-West Cork

FINE Gael candidate Noel O'Donovan is this morning closing in on the required number of votes to become the first person elected in Skibbereen-West Cork this year.

Counting went late last night, with no candidate reaching the required quota of 2,531 votes. However, former garda O'Donovan is just 86 away from that quota after the first count and will expect to be elected after the second count this morning.

Full results from the first count:

Carroll, Joe (FF) – 1,783

Coakley, Karen (Ind) – 555

Deane, Lorraine (Aon) – 187

Deegan, Humphrey (Ind) – 853

Hurley, Declan (Ind) – 1,045

Jackson, Rory (GP) – 214

Kelly, Deirdre (FF) – 1,344

McCarthy, Brendan (FG) – 1384

Nevin, Evie (Lab) – 450

O'Donovan, Noel (FG) – 2,445

O'Mahony, Barry (Ind) – 647

Ó Seaghdha, Donnchadh (SF) – 552

O'Reilly Pádraig (FF) – 1,199

Sexton, Daniel (Ind Ire) – 1,277

Towse, Isobel (SD) – 1,249

Total poll, 15,299. Spoiled, 115. Valid poll, 15,184. Quota, 2,531.

Counting resumed at 10am and we await further results. Follow along live with our election results blog.

Pick up a copy of this Thursday's Southern Star for full election results, analysis and reaction.