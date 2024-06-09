Southern Star Ltd. logo
Local Elections

O'Donovan closing in on quota in Skibbereen-West Cork

June 9th, 2024 10:54 AM

By Dylan Mangan

O'Donovan closing in on quota in Skibbereen-West Cork Image
Sheila O’Regan, Mick O’Sullivan and Mary Jo O’Gorman with Noel O’Donovan (centre right) in the Clonakilty town centre. O'Donovan is set to top the poll in Skibbereen for Fine Gael.

FINE Gael candidate Noel O'Donovan is this morning closing in on the required number of votes to become the first person elected in Skibbereen-West Cork this year.

Counting went late last night, with no candidate reaching the required quota of 2,531 votes. However, former garda O'Donovan is just 86 away from that quota after the first count and will expect to be elected after the second count this morning.

Full results from the first count:

  • Carroll, Joe (FF) – 1,783
  • Coakley, Karen (Ind) – 555
  • Deane, Lorraine (Aon) – 187
  • Deegan, Humphrey (Ind) – 853
  • Hurley, Declan (Ind) – 1,045
  • Jackson, Rory (GP) – 214
  • Kelly, Deirdre (FF) – 1,344
  • McCarthy, Brendan (FG) – 1384
  • Nevin, Evie (Lab) – 450
  • O'Donovan, Noel (FG) – 2,445
  • O'Mahony, Barry (Ind) – 647
  • Ó Seaghdha, Donnchadh (SF) – 552
  • O'Reilly Pádraig (FF) – 1,199
  • Sexton, Daniel (Ind Ire) – 1,277
  • Towse, Isobel (SD) – 1,249

 

Total poll, 15,299.  Spoiled, 115. Valid poll, 15,184. Quota, 2,531.

Counting resumed at 10am and we await further results. Follow along live with our election results blog.

Pick up a copy of this Thursday's Southern Star for full election results, analysis and reaction.

