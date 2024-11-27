Tourism boost as State picks up ‘Tojo’ site

CLONAKILTY could be set for a significant tourism boost following the government’s decision to purchase the 90-acre White’s Marsh land, with plans for a new outdoor amenity and a safe pedestrian walkway between Inchydoney and Clonakilty.

The land acquisition, which had a guide price of €695,000, follows a proposal by local FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan and party spokesperson on environment, climate action and biodiversity to buy the marshland and convert it into a protected public space.

‘This purchase offers a great opportunity to develop a leading outdoor tourism hub connected with the town via a safe walkway between Clonakilty and Inchydoney Beach, encouraging more people to explore and enjoy our natural landscape,’ the TD told The Southern Star.

‘This site is not just a piece of land, it is part our history and can now become part of our future.

‘I am delighted the State has decided to acquire this site, which offers a transformative opportunity for the West Cork region,’ he said.

He also highlighted plans to contact the US Air Force to request a replica of the ‘Tain’t A Bird’ war plane for installation at the White’s Marsh site where it crashed more than 80 years ago.

The flight’s unusual passenger, Tojo the spider monkey, became a local legend and stayed in the town before receiving a traditional Irish wake and military funeral.

‘There is an opportunity to pull in and attract a large number of American tourists to this region, particularly to Clonakilty. This could be key to strengthening the town’s tourism appeal.’

He added that an outdoor tourism park in White’s Marsh will offer, not only a green space for the local and tourist community, but also an important habitat for wildlife, aligning with their commitment to environmental protection and biodiversity.

This announcement comes weeks after the state was urged to buy the land which we reported on here.