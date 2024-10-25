TD urges State to buy Tojo’s Clonakilty landing site

AN historic marsh area outside Clonakilty, which was once the landing site of a WWII US warplane, which landed with Tojo the monkey on board, should be purchased by the State, a local TD said.

The 90-acre White’s Marsh outside Clonakilty, also known as the Island Stand Intake, has recently been put up for sale.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has contacted Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien urging the State to purchase the 90-acre site.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the area holds immense natural and historical significance for the local community.

‘We have seen similar projects take off, such as the Conor Pass in Kerry, and successful projects enhance the local community amenities,’ said Christopher.

‘Clonakilty deserves the same opportunity. We need more green spaces, and the purchase of White’s Marsh could be a transformative step for our town with the potential of this site serving as a great opportunity.

‘The site is not just a piece of land; it is a part of our history.’ Deputy O’Sullivan noted that, in 1943 during World War Two, a US warplane, ’Tain’t a Bird’ en route from Marrakesh, needed to refuel urgently and landed at the site.

‘Tojo, a spider monkey, who has since become a beloved character in Clonakilty, with a statue commemorating his legacy in the town, arrived here aboard the US warplane,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

The area is located within walking distance of Clonakilty and acquisition of this site, would have endless benefits, believes Deputy O’Sullivan.

But the purchase would have an added benefit, too: ‘It could prove crucial in developing a safe walkway between Clonakilty and Inchydoney Beach,’ he added.

Watch our video about Tojo the monkey and the day the war came to West Cork below: