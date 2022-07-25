Top 10 TV series for 2022

TELEVISION shows have caused more trouble in my life than most other things.

I almost failed the Leaving Cert due to The Sopranos. I was dead-eyed every Monday during Game of Thrones because I would stay up until the episode was available at 3am, instead of waiting until the next day like a normal person. I spent the two weeks in the build up to the release of the latest Stranger Things binging the entire show and doing little else.

What I’m trying to say is TV series are the apple to my Eve, and although I know their evils I can’t resist.

For those of you in the same metaphorical boat, or anyone new to the dark side, here are ten shows worth binging in 2022. I’ve tried to (for the most part) to exclude shows that began before this year – I wouldn’t want you to lose your job trying to catch up.

And for anyone who prefers the silver screen, here is a list of films to look out for in 2022.

Only Murders in the Building

A group of true-crime-murder-podcast enthusiasts hit the metaphorical jackpot when a body is found in their building. They come together to try to solve the murder – and create a hit podcast of course.

Steve Martin created the show and stars as Charles Haden Savage, a washed-up actor, alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Gomez grounds an otherwise silly and sometimes farcical show, but it’s Short who really stars.

It’s a fun comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously while still having tense moments.

The excellent first season came out in 2021, and season two is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week.

Like most holidays, it starts quite blissfully. Guests bask in the beauty of their surroundings, take a dip in the pool, drink far too much, we all know how it goes.

However, the fun stops quite quickly for those on this holiday – I won’t spoil too much but strap yourself in for a tense ride.

The anthology series will have a second season next year and is available on Sky Go or NOW TV.

>

Atlanta

If David Lynch was a rapper from Atlanta, he might make a show something like this.

Season on season, Donald Glover’s Atlanta has gone from strength-to-strength, and the latest offering is no different.

Following rise to fame of rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and his cousin/manager (Donald Glover), the show defies description and provides commentary on racism, whiteness, existentialism and more.

The third season was filmed during the pandemic yet still manages to have mind-blowing episodes set in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest. The fourth season will be out next year.

Pam and Tommy

Most of us know the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee story – their honeymoon sex tape is stolen and leaked to the public. However, some of the crazy details may have slipped you by and are wonderfully told in this manic series.

Sebastian Stan is one of Hollywood’s most malleable actors and he gives a visceral performance here as Tommy Lee, transforming into the most charismatically unlikeable version of himself.

Lily James plays Pamela Anderson and Seth Rogen is the man who steals their tape. It’s a fun yet disconcerting critique of voyeurism – available on Disney Plus.

The Responder

There are far too many police procedurals and detective shows around, but I still find myself drawn to them.

The Responder is no different and features a gripping performance from Martin Freeman as urgent response officer Chris Carson, who has been tasked with working a series of night shifts on his beat in Liverpool.

It's a high pressure, relentless night-time world where his survival now depends on the rookie partner he's been forced to take on. Sounds cliché, but sometimes cliché is what you need.

We Need to Talk About Cosby

For docuseries fans, this is the must-see show of the year. It’s an important and uncomfortable series which treats the subject matter with the utmost respect.

Comic-director W. Kamau Bell explores Bill Cosby's life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their personal encounters with him.

The great thing about the series is the fact that the director allows the conversation to be uncomfortable as it is a topic which can often be sanitised.

>

The Dropout

This is one of those ‘it can’t actually be a true story, can it?’ stories.

It begins as series that chronicles Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' attempt to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and starting a technology company, and ends as a jaw-dropping story of deception and criminal fraud.

Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes in the show based on the popular podcast of the same name, something which we may see a lot more of in the future.

Our Flag Means Death

If you’re like me, you’ll be drawn to this show by the involvement of one of the best comedic directors/writers/actors/producers of the last five years – Taika Watiti.

If you’re like me, you’ll stay for everything else.

This is a refreshing and witty take on the classic pirate story, starring Rhys Darby as ‘The Gentleman Pirate’ who kills with kindness. Darby has long been the most underrated of those involved in Flight of the Conchords and gets to shine here.

Yellowjackets

OK, yes, Yellowjackets first came out in 2021, I know. But the last three episodes aired in January 2022 and that’s enough for me.

Yellowjackets is the story of a team of talented high-school football/soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness, and how they tried to piece their lives back together afterwards.

It is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama – not for the faint of heart.