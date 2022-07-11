Top 10 films to look out for in 2022

SUMMER is a time for beaches, hikes and general outdoor fun.

Here in West Cork we are lucky to have some of the country’s best outdoor scenery and attractions. From Kinsale all the way down to the Beara peninsula, there are countless bars, restaurants and cafes which make great pitstops one your way through.

Safe to say there’s plenty to do across West Cork.

However, we are also at the mercy of the Irish weather. Rainy days call for a trip to the cinema or a movie night at home on the couch.

In preparation, we’ve put together a list of the films you should look out for throughout the rest of the year – just in case you need to stay inside.

Where The Crawdads Sing

Book lovers have been waiting patiently for this adaptation of the bestselling novel by Delia Owens.

Where The Crawdads Sing was the number one bestselling novel in 2019 and 2020, and was destined for the silver screen ever since its release in 2018.

The story follows Kya, a young girl living in the swamplands of South Carolina as she becomes wrapped up in accusations of murder.

Normal People fans will be pleased to see Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as the lead.

The film will be released in Irish cinemas on July 22.

NOPE

Horror fans will be glued to the latest production from director Jordan Peele – the man behind the Oscar-winning Get Out.

Very little is known about the plot of NOPE, but if the trailer is anything to go by, it promises to be a thrilling experience.

Peele’s frequent collaborator Daniel Kaluuya stars in the film set to be released on August 12.

Don’t Worry Darling

Harry Styles’ recent album release and tour have pushed his popularity higher than ever, but if this upcoming film lives up to expectations, it will rise even further.

Styles’ acting career so far has included roles in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and the Marvel blockbuster Eternals, but is set to take things to the next level as Jack in this psychological thriller.

If that’s not enough for you, the film also features Florence Pugh, who is a star in her own right.

The film will be in Irish cinemas on September 23.

Avatar: The Way of the Water

James Cameron has been promising a follow-up to his record-breaking hit Avatar for years, and he’s set to finally deliver it this winter.

The original Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time upon its release in 2013, and remains at the top of the list after retaking top spot from Avengers: Endgame earlier this year.

It’s set to be a true cinematic experience – one that you’ll want to see when it hits Irish cinemas on December 16.

Thor: Love and Thunder

No list would be complete without an entry from Marvel, thanks to their takeover of the film industry in recent years.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a sequel to the much-loved Ragnarok, and will again be directed by comedic genius Taika Watiti.

With metal music, colourful costumes and a scary-looking Christian Bale as the film’s villain, it promises to be a good time.

We don’t have long to wait either, as the film is released on July 8.

The Gray Man

Speaking of Marvel, this upcoming Netflix release has been directed by the Russo brothers – the men behind the ever popular Avengers.

The film follows the CIA's top asset who uncovers agency secrets and triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague.

That CIA asset? None other than Ryan Gosling.

The film is Netflix’s most expensive ever and will be released on July 22.

Blonde

This is probably my most anticipated film of the year. Ana de Armas is set to star in a biopic of Marilyn Monroe – what’s not to love?

It looks like it will be an artful take on the famous singer’s life – the director has said that it will be a mixture of fact and fiction.

Set your reminder to head to Netflix on September 23.

My Policeman

We’ve already spoken about Harry Styles (probably enough) but if you don’t want to have to make a trip to the cinema to see him act, you can stay at home and load up Amazon Prime.

My Policeman takes place in the 1950s in Brighton, when a gay policeman named Tom (Harry Styles) marries a school teacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) while being in a relationship with Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator.

According to the film’s description ‘the secret they share threatens to ruin them all.’ We'll find out what that is on Amazon Prime on November 4.

Pinnochio

The cost of living means it’s less and less likely that you’ll have all of the major streaming services – so here’s an option from Disney+.

This live-action Pinnochio remake will feature Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, among a host of other stars who make up the rest of the cast.

The film premieres on September 8.

Fire of Love

We’ve focused on fictional films so far, so to close out the list here is a documentary with an incredible story behind it.

The documentary tells the story of Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived — capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.

It’s set to be released in Ireland on July 29 and looks like it will be a powerful story.