Things to do for Culture Night in West Cork

WITH so much talent in the region, it’s not surprising that there’s a packed schedule for Culture Night in West Cork.

Skibb will be alive with activity. Skibbereen Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann at Skibbereen Heritage Centre’s Courtyard at 6.30pm. Earlier in the day there’ a bilingual musical session at 49, North Street, Skibbereen. Part Irish trad, part rock‘n roll and much-loved pop classic songs.

There’s exhibitions in the library and in the Uileann art centre, bicycle soiree - a cultural cycle around Skibbereen with stops for performances of spoken word, music, drama and art; music workshops and more.

Events in Bantry include a concert by Jack O’Rourke at St Brendan’s Church at 8pm. Bantry’s culture trail runs across the town and the library will also be at the heart of events.

Other events in Bantry include a workshop on William Street called ‘Drawing Town, where everyone is encouraged to draw every building in town!

Bandon’s events include a special drop-in session with singer/songwriter Martin Leahy at Bandon Town Hall, Boggle Bike Repair Circus, painting workships, sessions, and an art in unexpected places trail.

Clonakilty will have guided tours of the Michael Collins House, song and dance from Clonakilty Ceoltas, jam-making workships, doodling sessions for children, and everything in between!

Aghinagh Comhaltas music group will play in Macroom Library while violinist Siún Ní Dhuinnín performs at the same venue.

There’s also music and art exhibitions while Local author Madeline D’Arcy will read form her award winning book Liberty Terrace, The evening will also feature wonderful music by Pizzaz Violin group.

Events in Baile Mhúirne include An exhibition in the 9 white Deer Brewery by Dolores Lyne, and ceol in the Ab- bey Hotel.

The Cnoc Buí Arts Centre in Union Hall will open to a ‘Céad Míle Fáilte go Cnoc Buí Arts’, a free evening to celebrate the multicultural diversity of West Cork through the visual and performing arts. Cnoc Buí will welcome

eight artists who have settled and are working in the area to showcase their work, hear their stories of life as working artists living in West Cork: accomplished artists Katherine Boucher-Beug, John Kelly, Sylwia Migdal, Tetiana Milshyna, Julia Mitchell, Gary Swan, Christine Thery and Christina Todesco-Kelly.

The artists have cultural backgrounds from the USA, Ukraine, Australia, South Africa, Poland, UK, Hong Kong, and Italy.

There’s music to enjoy on the night also from concert harpist Nancy Long and flautist and cellist Susan Nares.

For more events happening across Cork county, click here.