Staff, customers and local community all invited to celebrate Barryroe centenary

Barryroe Co-op celebrates its centenary this weekend inviting shareholders, staff, customers and their families to an open day on Saturday September 6th.

It took its first delivery of milk at its new creamery in Lislevane on Monday September 7th 1925. Now celebrating 100 years in business, its success is testament to the foresight, dedication, and bravery of the founders of the society.

They were operating in a period of history that was not without its challenges. From humble beginnings in 1925, Barryroe has evolved to become a strong and dynamic multi-purpose co-operative.

In its early years of existence, its primary business was the production and sale of butter. The history of butter making in West Cork is a central theme of the open day celebration.

In the recent decades, the business has diversified substantially but, crucially, it retains its core principle of serving its shareholders and customers. The society was formed to provide farmers with an economically viable market for their produce, which at the time was principally butter, and also to supply them with farm inputs at competitive prices.

It produces over 45,000 tonnes of feed annually in its state-of-the-art feed mill. Visitors have the opportunity on our open day to tour the facility and see first-hand the modern technology used in feed production.

John Cuddihy, head of retail at Barryroe Co-op, said: ‘The achievement of the co-operative movement in Ireland is one of the success stories of the past century. It proves that great things can be achieved when individuals collaborate for the benefit of the collective.

‘In our photographic exhibition at our open day, you can see images showing our Co-op’s journey for the past century.

‘We would like to express our gratitude to our shareholders, committee members, and staff, past and present. Thank you to the community and to all who have supported the Co-op over the past century and who we hope will continue to do so into the future.’

Saturday’s open day is just the first in a series of events to mark this milestone. A book documenting the history of the co-op will be launched in Courtmacsherry in October and a centenary dinner is planned for November in Clonakilty.