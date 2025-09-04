Dog foul fines highest in Cork county

ELEVEN of the 48 fines doled out nationally for dog fouling last year were issued by Cork County Council.

The local authority came out tops with Fingal and Cavan County Councils in a distant second place with six fines issued for the same offence.

Dublin City Council issued zero fines, as did Cork City Council, as well as county councils in Carlow, Donegal, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Sligo Westmeath and Wexford.

The majority of the remainder issued one or two with just Louth issuing five fines for dog fouling.

The findings were issued by Vision Ireland who said people who are blind or vision impaired are particularly at risk.

Vision Ireland also surveyed the fines issued for parking on footpaths.

Dublin City Council issued 4,703 fines, followed by Cork City Council with 2,347.

The only county council to make it to the 2,000s was Dun Laoghaire Rathdown with 2,024 compared to just 118 issued by Cork County Council.

Vision Ireland’s Clear Our Paths campaign is raising awareness of everyday obstacles faced on footpaths, including dog waste, and is urging the public to take action.