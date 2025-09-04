Bandon singer Lyra to perform Irish national anthem at historic NFL game in Dublin

BANDON singer Lyra has been announced as the performer of Amhrán na bhFiann at the upcoming NFL game in Dublin.

Lyra will take to the stage at Croke Park on the 28th of September, when the Minnesota Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be the NFL’s first ever regular-season game in Ireland.

Speaking about the honor, Lyra said: 'As an Irish singer, standing at the center of Croke Park, singing in front of my fellow Irish and visitors from around the world, fills me with immense pride.

I am deeply grateful to the NFL for giving me the opportunity to represent my homeland at such a momentous occasion. To be part of such an iconic moment, as the NFL makes history with its first regular-season game in Ireland, is an honor I will carry in my heart forever.'

The highly anticipated clash is expected to draw fans from across Ireland and beyond, marking a landmark occasion for both Irish sport and the NFL.