Should Cork celebrate its ancient mythology with more vigour?

AS a country, Ireland is known for honouring its history and religious iconography. In just the last five years, Saint Brigid has received her own bank holiday, meaning that Saints Patrick and Stephen are joined in having public holidays to celebrate their days. However, it can sometimes feel like a lot of our nation’s mythology has been forgotten.

That’s especially true when you consider local mythology and the ancient Irish gods and goddesses that few would be able to name. With that in mind, in Cork, is enough done to highlight our own local mythos? Are the Rebel County’s gods and goddesses celebrated enough? And could more localised heritage events help keep ancient Irish culture alive?

Ancient Irish Deities Are a Cultural Touchstone Worldwide

The ancient history and lore of our country are not only of interest to us here on the island. It has long been an inspiration for many in the arts, and storytelling has often dipped into the well of ancient Irish myth and history. Figures like Gráinne Mhaol have inspired people for centuries, and there will soon be a Hollywood movie about Ireland’s famous, formidable female pirate.

The same is true of the deities associated with Ireland, especially pre-Christianity. You can see this even in industries like the online casino world, where a look at the popular slots on famous sites will show you that Irish culture is well represented. In particular, the game Gods of Ireland showcases the desire for a connection to a long-past mythology.

Could Cork’s Clíodhna be a County Cultural Celebrant?

As far as Cork is concerned, Munster has been home to a great number of famous figures in mythology, including deities that hold a key place in the country’s cultural history. Clíodhna is one of them. The banshee and queen of the fairies is also known as the goddess of beauty and love, as well as the patron of Cork. Few young Irish people would know of her, but she is pivotal to local folklore.

According to a historical analysis , the goddess is the one who passed on the secret of the Blarney Stone, one of Cork and Ireland’s most famous landmarks. Then there’s Carraig Chlíodhna - literally the deity’s rock - which means that this is a figure intertwined into what it is to be from this part of the country. For that, perhaps she deserves more recognition and our very own local day.

Storytelling is Modern Ireland’s Lifeblood, as Much as Old Ireland’s

You can’t separate Irish culture from spinning a good yarn. We love to share stories, whether they’re amusing anecdotes or stories that seek to explain the world around us in a way we can access. We celebrate our ancestors by keeping this connection to myth, retelling their stories even as we’ve come to understand the medical conditions or natural occurrences that things like fairy stories set out to explain.

As we see the country taking days off for our Christian saints, perhaps we need to be engaging more with our native past. A banshee who is closely associated with one of County Cork’s most notable landmarks could be a great entry point, especially for the younger members of the parish. A Clíodhna day could be a great way of connecting to the county’s past.

A Rich Tapestry of Cork History Ready to be Tapped Into

Clíodhna isn’t the only deity associated with Cork and Munster. Aoibhell and Áine make up the Munster goddess trinity. This deep, deep lore lends itself so well to celebrations that can become the focal point of local cultural life. They don’t need to be relegated simply to appearing on floats at St Patrick’s Day parades; they could be the headlines of their own celebrations.

Cork is already home to a thriving culture and tourism industry. However, it can always be further separated from the tourism that brings many visitors to cities like Dublin, and we could look to our own local folklore to introduce more celebrations that attract thousands to this part of the country to learn about ancient Irish history.