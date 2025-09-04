Manager award’s a pizza cake for Bandon woman

BANDON woman Emily Horgan has been named Manager of the Year by Domino’s Pizza, beating three other finalists to claim the title.

Emily was presented the award at the Rally, an annual celebration of Domino’s team members and franchise partners from across the UK and Ireland.

Emily, who first joined the Domino’s family four years ago, was nominated by her team members who acknowledged her professionalism and adaptability as key to her success.

She has transformed her store, driving record-breaking retention, mentoring future managers, and delivering top-tier customer service.

Celebrating her win, Emily said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be named ROI Manager of the Year. Thank you to my brilliant team who, through their commitment and hard work, makes managing them a dream. I am deeply committed to supporting my team’s growth and driving our store’s success, all with the aim of delivering the best possible experience for our customers.’

Cathal McDonnell, Domino’s franchisee said: ‘This recognition is a testament to Emily’s leadership, hard work and dedication to our team’s success. Emily cares about people and results, while leading with integrity, encouraging growth and creating a workplace where people can thrive. We are so proud to see your hard work recognised.’