RTÉ Kids to air doc featuring Aherla girl and her champion calf

Get ready for a heart-warming journey into the world of young farming with My Story: Georgie – Cow Queen on RTÉ2 this Wednesday, September 3 at 4pm.

This documentary follows 10-year-old Georgie from Cork as she prepares to take her beloved show calf, Khaleesi, all the way to the National YMA Finals - the biggest stage in Irish calf showing.

At just 10 years old, Georgie is already a seasoned hand on her family’s busy dairy farm.

From early morning milking to mucking out the sheds, farm life is second nature to her.

With the loyal support of her best friend Aisling, she sets her sights on proving that she and Khaleesi have what it takes to stand out in the competitive world of cattle showing.

The road to the finals is far from easy. From the challenges of training and grooming Khaleesi to the pressure of competition day, Georgie must dig deep and show resilience beyond her years. The documentary offers a glimpse into Georgie’s determination, friendship, the community that supports her and her love for farming

My Story: Georgie – Cow Queen airs Wednesday 3, September at 4pm on RTÉ2.