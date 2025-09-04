This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

Hopes for Féile after 12-hour operation

Clonakilty TD Holly Cairns to return as leader of Social Democrats later this month

Huge protest against Bandon casino after planning approved

Striking school secretaries picket Minister's office in Clonakilty

Cork garda speed vans collect €2.9m in fines in 30 months, the third highest in the country

West Cork friends rally to support pro-Palestine activist Kitty O'Brien beaten by police at a Berlin protest

Warning over short-staffed West Cork ambulance service leaving rural communities at risk

As Jer Coakley defends his title in Prague, a convoy of nine lorries, seven artics, and two rigid trucks carry the West Cork contingent towards Tullamore

Everything you need to know about Farm Assist and the Rural Social Scheme

IN LIFE

Tim Zimmermann on his magical ocean voyage and dawn arrival…

20 years of the iconic session, with talent spilling out of the town to bring the music to the people

IN SPORT

Ibane Gaels were crowned Carbery U21A football champions after an impressive comeback win against Bantry Blues

Coach Pat Curran chats to us about his passion for basketball

The battle for the WCL Premier Division title gets underway this weekend, so we preview the season ahead

St Colum’s were crowned Carbery U21B football champions for the first time since 1995

Abbie Salter-Townshend is walking on cloud nine this week after Munster won the interpro title

