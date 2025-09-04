This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Don’t miss our First Day at School photo supplement
IN NEWS
Hopes for Féile after 12-hour operation
Clonakilty TD Holly Cairns to return as leader of Social Democrats later this month
Huge protest against Bandon casino after planning approved
Striking school secretaries picket Minister's office in Clonakilty
Cork garda speed vans collect €2.9m in fines in 30 months, the third highest in the country
West Cork friends rally to support pro-Palestine activist Kitty O'Brien beaten by police at a Berlin protest
Warning over short-staffed West Cork ambulance service leaving rural communities at risk
As Jer Coakley defends his title in Prague, a convoy of nine lorries, seven artics, and two rigid trucks carry the West Cork contingent towards Tullamore
Everything you need to know about Farm Assist and the Rural Social Scheme
IN LIFE
Tim Zimmermann on his magical ocean voyage and dawn arrival…
20 years of the iconic session, with talent spilling out of the town to bring the music to the people
IN SPORT
Ibane Gaels were crowned Carbery U21A football champions after an impressive comeback win against Bantry Blues
Coach Pat Curran chats to us about his passion for basketball
The battle for the WCL Premier Division title gets underway this weekend, so we preview the season ahead
St Colum’s were crowned Carbery U21B football champions for the first time since 1995
Abbie Salter-Townshend is walking on cloud nine this week after Munster won the interpro title
